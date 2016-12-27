Go Columbia

December 27, 2016 2:33 PM

Columbia Museum of Art names interim director

By Erin Shaw

eshaw@thestate.com

Lynn Robertson, former executive director of the McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina, has been appointed the interim executive director of the Columbia Museum of Art, the museum announced Tuesday.

“Lynn has vast experience in museum management, as well as great relationships throughout the community. She’ll be a natural fit and is eager to help us through this transition period,” CMA board chairman Scott McClelland said in a news release.

Executive Director Karen Brosius is leaving the museum to become president of Careers through Culinary Arts Program in New York starting in February.

“Lynn and I have been friends for a long time, and she was my top recommendation to the board to take on this role,” Brosius said. “I feel really good leaving the talented staff of the CMA in Lynn’s hands.”

Robertson will join the CMA in mid-January and will support museum operations, events and planning through July 31, when a permanent executive director is expected to be named.

Related content

Brosius to head nonprofit culinary program in New York

See the floor plans for Columbia Museum of Art's renovations

Related content

Go Columbia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

View more video

Entertainment Videos