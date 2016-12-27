Columbia Museum of Art names interim director

Lynn Robertson, former executive director of the McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina, has been appointed the interim executive director of the Columbia Museum of Art, the museum announced Tuesday.
“Lynn has vast experience in museum management, as well as great relationships throughout the community. She’ll be a natural fit and is eager to help us through this transition period,” CMA board chairman Scott McClelland said in a news release.
Executive Director Karen Brosius is leaving the museum to become president of Careers through Culinary Arts Program in New York starting in February.
“Lynn and I have been friends for a long time, and she was my top recommendation to the board to take on this role,” Brosius said. “I feel really good leaving the talented staff of the CMA in Lynn’s hands.”
Robertson will join the CMA in mid-January and will support museum operations, events and planning through July 31, when a permanent executive director is expected to be named.
