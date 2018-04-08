10 outdoor dining spots in the Midlands

Now that the weather has warmed up — and before mosquito season sets in — it's time to revisit some of the outdoor dining options in the Columbia area. Whether you enjoy sitting and sipping at a sidewalk table or perched above it all on a deck or patio, one of our favorite spots should be perfect for you.
FIVE POINTS
Saluda's: Located at the busiest intersection in the entertainment district, the second-story balcony is THE place to people watch in Five Points. Yes, this might be one of the pricier options, but the view — and the food — is absolutely worth it. Try a charcuterie or cheese board with a classic cocktail or glass of wine (we like the sauteed mussels with a glass of rose). Open 5-10 p.m. every evening. 751 Saluda Ave., www.saludas.com
The Gourmet Shop: Classic outdoor dining spot in Five Points is popular and pet friendly. The chicken salad is famous and the one, one & one create-your-own salad combination plate is a favorite (try the deviled eggs!). Open for lunch 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, and brunch 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Sunday. 724 Saluda Ave., thegourmetshop.net
MAIN STREET
Michael's Cafe & Catering: What makes this place unique is that you can grab breakfast, lunch AND dinner here (and Sunday brunch). Across the street from Nickelodeon theater, this is a great spot to people watch along Main St. BONUS: pitchers of mimosas available during Saturday and Sunday brunch. Open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 1620 Main St, michaelscafecatering.com
Good Life Cafe: Next door to Michael's on Main Street, this is one of the only organic, raw, vegan restaurants in the city. Check out the build-your-own raw noodle bar and the cold-press juices. Happy hour (4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday) features wine, craft beer, sangria, and signature cocktails. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. 1614 Main St., goodlifecafe.net
VISTA
Carolina Ale House: This restaurant has a rooftop area that is popular year-round. The numerous TVs and the projector screen make it THE place to be during football season (or for any championship game). Famous for the wings, but also has pretty good burgers and sandwiches. Open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. every day. 708 Lady St., carolinaalehouse.com
Grill Marks: The hamburgers here have been named as some of the nation's best and you can enjoy them while watching the ebb and flow of life in the Vista. They also have some pretty awesome fries! Check out the craft cocktail menu, or — for the kid in you — the milkshake menu with regular and adult versions. 711 Gervais St., grillmarks.com
WEST COLUMBIA
Terra: Settle in on the secluded courtyard to take in some of the best food in the area — Chef Mike Davis specializes in local, seasonal creations. You can check the progress of the Brookland build across the street while sipping a craft cocktail or local craft beer. 100 State St., terrasc.com
FOREST ACRES
Tazza Kitchen: Popular year-round for outdoor dining, this spot in Trenholm Plaza is great for hanging out and enjoying a glass of wine while waiting for your order. May we recommend the cast iron goat cheese or the brick oven broccoli (with chiles, garlic and asiago)? There's also a brunch menu featuring mimosas! Open 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch Tuesday through Friday; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday brunch; dinner 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 4:30-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; happy hour daily until 6:30 p.m. 4840 Forest Dr., tazzakitchen.com
LEXINGTON
Arkos: Classic cocktails, cozy rooftop bar — a perfect combination in downtown Lexington. Located in the Shoppes at Flight Deck, check out the gastropub dinner menu (brisket, brisket, brisket!) and the Sunday brunch (biscuits & gravy or chorizo breakfast bowl? tough choice). Open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 pm.-2 a.m. Friday, 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. 109-K Old Chapin Rd., arkos-sc.com
IRMO
Liberty on the Lake: A multi-level deck facing Lake Murray is the perfect place to wind down after a busy afternoon. The 30-minute drive from downtown Columbia is well worth it, or motor on over in your boat and tie up to the dock. Liberty on the Lake features burgers, soups and salads, tacos and pizzas, and steak (of course); and a special Happy Hour menu 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1602 Marina Rd., irmo.libertytaproom.com
Comments