New Vista restaurant features "bottoms up" taps

While the Midlands may be getting familiar with the Poke food concept that has come into the area in the past year, diners at the newest Poke Bros. in the Vista may get their tap beer in an unfamiliar way.
The restaurant, which recently opened at 1211 Lincoln St., features a "bottoms up" tap through which a sealed opening on the bottom of the bar glasses releases and allows the glasses to be filled from the bottom up. Poke Bros. is one of only a handful of restaurants in Columbia to have this feature.
Poke Bros. describes itself as a fast casual restaurant serving poke, which is pronounced POH-KAY — a type of fish salad that originated in Hawaii and features cubed-cut raw fish mixed in a bowl with rice, veggies and toppings.
The restaurant's original Midlands' location opened early last year on Greene Street in Five Points. Five months later, a location opened in Lexington in the former Bruegger's Bagels location on Sunset Boulevard and, later, a location opened at 1230 Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard. The chain, which is represented locally by Carolinas Retail Partners, may also be considering a location in Forest Acres, as well.
The Lincoln Street location will be open 11 am.-2:30 p.m. daily for lunch; and 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 4:30 p.m-midnight Friday and Saturday for dinner.
