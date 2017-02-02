Two homes in MLK Park neighborhood caught fire Thursday morning

Two fires in the MLK Park neighborhood, coming on the heels of nearly half a dozen residential arsons in downtown Columbia, are rattling residents in the area while investigators work to determine if they are connected.
State Law Enforcement Division investigators were requested to assist both the city police and fire departments in the investigation of two Thursday morning fires at vacant homes in the MLK Park neighborhood, at the request of both agencies, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said. The cause of neither fire has been determined.
The fire department normally does not request SLED assistance for fires in vacant buildings, Columbia Fire Marshal George Adams said.
“But based on the circumstances over the last couple of months, we thought that it's important to make sure we're using all of our resources,” Adams said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 2400 block of Santee Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, said Capt. Brick Lewis, spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department. Responding firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from all sides of the home and through the roof, Lewis said.
2017-02-02 5:10 EST | SC | RICHLAND CO | COLUMBIA |***STRUCTURE FIRE* #SCONFIRE**| 2405 SANTEE AVE | DELAYED 0445... https://t.co/BsZDHqZIX4— SConFIRE. com (@SCFireFighting) February 2, 2017
The blaze destroyed the house, Lewis said. No injuries were reported.
The second fire, in the 1100 block of Pine Street, did not cause as much damage, Lewis said. Firefighters were dispatched around 6:20 a.m. and found the damage was restricted to one room, with smoke damage in a couple of other rooms.
Thursday’s fires come amid a string of small arsons in Columbia’s downtown neighborhoods. One of those fires – in the 200 block of South Saluda Avenue – killed 80-year-old True Dent Henderson on Sunday. The Columbia Police Department is treating Henderson’s death as a homicide.
Adams said it’s too early to determine if the two Thursday fires are connected to any of the previous blazes. It was unclear if either home had electricity at the time.
Joan and John Smith, who have lived on Pine Street for more than 30 years, said they will regularly start watching their car, which could fall victim to those who walk down their street. Joan Smith said she was surprised by the fire, because it’s a quiet neighborhood.
“We hardly ever see anybody,” Smith said. “We’ve never seen a fire in the neighborhood.”
The Smiths said the home that caught fire has been vacant for months, since a man who was taking care of the house for the owner moved out. But before that man lived there, the house had also been unoccupied for a long time.
“Who is starting fires,” Joan Smith said. “Somebody is doing it.”
They said they doubted it was someone from the area. There’s only one other occupied home in their block.
2017-02-02 8:28 EST | SC | RICHLAND CO|COLUMBIA |***STRUCTURE FIRE* #SCONFIRE**| GERVAIS STREET AT PINE STREET |... https://t.co/Jq2n5uJhSy— SConFIRE. com (@SCFireFighting) February 2, 2017
Adams implored residents to “pay attention to their surroundings.”
“Anything that looks out of the ordinary or looks suspicious, call 911 or local authorities,” he said.
Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said he, too, was concerned over the fires.
“It’s very concerning to me as well to think that there’s somebody going around starting fires,” Jenkins said. “I can’t recall us having this number of fires like this back to back. “That’s really concerning.”
