SC soon could sell USC national championship license plates

Not every Gamecock fan can have a piece of the net from the Final Four.
But you can soon carry fond memories of USC’s women’s basketball national championship above your car bumper.
State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, plans to file a bill this week that would authorize the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to create and sell the special plates.
“This is a win for our entire state, and people all over the state can share in that through the license plate,” said McLeod, who has a bachelor’s and law degree from USC.
Lawmakers this year approved license plates to celebrate Clemson University’s 2016 football national championship and Coastal Carolina’s 2016 baseball national championship.
