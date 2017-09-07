As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
Will USC cancel classes for Hurricane Irma?
If Richland County government offices close down for the storm, so will the University of South Carolina. As a state agency, the university follows the county’s delay and closing determinations.
Richland County officials are meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss whether and how their offices might be affected by Irma, spokeswoman Beverly Harris said. All state agencies located in the county typically follow the county’s lead on closings and cancellations.
In 2016, USC canceled classes four days before Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina, at the same time as coastal residents were being ordered to evacuate and landing in the Midlands.
Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?
Will the state order evacuations along the SC coast?
Comments