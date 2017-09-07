University of South Carolina students walk through campus during heavy rains brought through South Carolina by tropical storm Hermine on Sept. 2, 2016.
Will USC cancel classes for Hurricane Irma?

September 07, 2017 11:34 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.

If Richland County government offices close down for the storm, so will the University of South Carolina. As a state agency, the university follows the county’s delay and closing determinations.

Richland County officials are meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss whether and how their offices might be affected by Irma, spokeswoman Beverly Harris said. All state agencies located in the county typically follow the county’s lead on closings and cancellations.

In 2016, USC canceled classes four days before Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina, at the same time as coastal residents were being ordered to evacuate and landing in the Midlands.

