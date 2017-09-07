COLUMBIA, SC
As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
Will Hurricane Irma close Columbia-area schools?
It’s just a little too soon to say.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday afternoon he is likely to announce on Friday the closing of schools and state government offices in some or all of the state’s 46 counties for Monday and Tuesday, when the full force of Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the state.
McMaster also indicated that evacuations for parts of the state likely would be ordered Saturday. In that case, a number of schools would be designated as emergency shelters. That would be a reason for districts to close.
The governor’s orders could certainly affect Midlands schools. But as of mid-afternoon Thursday, no local districts had announced closures.
Officials from multiple Richland and Lexington county school districts said Thursday they are monitoring forecasts and the track of Irma and communicating with local and state officials as they wait to make any closing decisions.
Public schools in Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston and Dorchester counties already have announced closings beginning Friday. Horry County schools will operate Friday, according to the district’s website, although the district says it will close if the governor orders evacuations.
The Ben Lippen private school in Columbia announced it will be closed Monday.
