More Videos

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas 1:21

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

Pause
Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR 1:27

Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break 1:28

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation 1:26

Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

Juwan Gary after Gray win over Lower Richland 1:02

Juwan Gary after Gray win over Lower Richland

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 1:46

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

  • Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

    Hurricane's projected path to move through Georgia and South Carolina

Hurricane's projected path to move through Georgia and South Carolina smardis@thestate.com
Hurricane's projected path to move through Georgia and South Carolina smardis@thestate.com

Local

Will Hurricane Irma close Columbia-area schools?

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 03:20 PM

UPDATED September 07, 2017 04:36 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.

Will Hurricane Irma close Columbia-area schools?

It’s just a little too soon to say.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday afternoon he is likely to announce on Friday the closing of schools and state government offices in some or all of the state’s 46 counties for Monday and Tuesday, when the full force of Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the state.

McMaster also indicated that evacuations for parts of the state likely would be ordered Saturday. In that case, a number of schools would be designated as emergency shelters. That would be a reason for districts to close.

The governor’s orders could certainly affect Midlands schools. But as of mid-afternoon Thursday, no local districts had announced closures.

Officials from multiple Richland and Lexington county school districts said Thursday they are monitoring forecasts and the track of Irma and communicating with local and state officials as they wait to make any closing decisions.

Public schools in Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston and Dorchester counties already have announced closings beginning Friday. Horry County schools will operate Friday, according to the district’s website, although the district says it will close if the governor orders evacuations.

The Ben Lippen private school in Columbia announced it will be closed Monday.

Will USC cancel classes for Hurricane Irma?

Will interstate construction cramp my escape routes on SC interstates?

Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?

Do you have time to get flood insurance before Hurricane Irma hits?

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas 1:21

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

Pause
Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR 1:27

Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea after win over LR

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break 1:28

How Frank Martin's Gamecocks need to improve over winter break

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation 1:26

Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

Juwan Gary after Gray win over Lower Richland 1:02

Juwan Gary after Gray win over Lower Richland

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents 1:46

Tailgating with the Gourmet Gents

  • Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

    Leslie Peters is reaching out to find help for Edna Eagles and her family

Her two sons died, then her daughter was killed and now this, right before Christmas

View More Video