As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
Do you have time to get flood insurance before Hurricane Irma hits?
Unfortunately, no.
It’s too late because a 30-day waiting period is required before coverage takes effect, according to Russ Dubiskyof the South Carolina Insurance Association. Standard home and rental insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. Flood losses require additional coverage available through many insurers.
If your car is damaged by a flood, you’ll need comprehensive coverage to cover the loss, the association says.
