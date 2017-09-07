More Videos

Lowering Windsor Lake 0:59

Lowering Windsor Lake

Pause
Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 0:36

Hurricane Irma's track as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:24

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street 1:42

Carolina Imports enjoys new life on emerging North Main Street

How has Killian Road changed since 1994? 1:28

How has Killian Road changed since 1994?

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Columbia Mayor talks re-election and regionalization 1:24

Columbia Mayor talks re-election and regionalization

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now 2:43

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

  • 3 Steps for filing a flood insurance claim

    The National Flood Insurance program director walks you through how to file your flood insurance claim, from documentation to working with an adjuster.

The National Flood Insurance program director walks you through how to file your flood insurance claim, from documentation to working with an adjuster. FEMA/YouTube & Meta Viers/McClatchy
The National Flood Insurance program director walks you through how to file your flood insurance claim, from documentation to working with an adjuster. FEMA/YouTube & Meta Viers/McClatchy

Local

Do you have time to get flood insurance before Hurricane Irma hits?

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 11:58 AM

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.

Do you have time to get flood insurance before Hurricane Irma hits?

Unfortunately, no.

It’s too late because a 30-day waiting period is required before coverage takes effect, according to Russ Dubiskyof the South Carolina Insurance Association. Standard home and rental insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. Flood losses require additional coverage available through many insurers.

If your car is damaged by a flood, you’ll need comprehensive coverage to cover the loss, the association says.

Will USC cancel classes for Hurricane Irma?

Will interstate construction cramp my escape routes on SC interstates?

Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lowering Windsor Lake

View More Video