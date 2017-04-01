‘Nuclear option’ invoked on bill that would allow carrying of firearms without permit

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:05 Man found dead in Lexington County home

2:12 SC Rep. Joe Wilson wages bet with fellow Congressman over Final Four game

1:36 Tyasha Harris reacts after the win over Stanford

3:14 'It's incredible': Dawn Staley reacts after historic Gamecocks win

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton