Four inmates found dead in state prison

Four inmates have been found dead inside a housing unit at one of the state's prisons.
The four men were found dead at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Richland County at 10:35 a.m., said Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections. The cause of their deaths is unknown at this time.
"I have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to lead this investigation," said Bryan Stirling, corrections department director.
SLED agents will lead the investigation, but will be assisted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the corrections department’s police services division, Sharpe said.
No additional information was immediately available.
