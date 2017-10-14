More arrested in new incident at Sumter church spray-painted with satanic graffiti

Three people were arrested for trespassing at the same rural South Carolina church that was spray-painted with satanic graffiti, allegedly by four Shaw Air Force Base airmen, a day earlier.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputies charged three people Friday night with trespassing at Salem Black River Presbyterian Church, according to public information officer Ken Bell.
There was no new damage to the church Friday night, said Bell, adding the suspects were issued a summons and released.
The property is posted and there are signs warning that anyone caught on the property, with the exception of attending church services or activities, will be charged, according to Bell.
On Thursday, four Shaw Air Force Base airmen were arrested and charged with vandalizing the historic church, which dates back more than 250 years.
Kayla Eilerman, 18, of Ingleside, Texas; Clayre Savage, 18, of Port Barre, La.; Daveion Green, 19, of Leeland, N.C.; and Brandon Munoz, 20, of Baltimore were all charged with trespassing, malicious injury to a house of worship and criminal conspiracy, Bell said.
Damages to the church were estimated at $3,000 in that case, according to Bell.
The church is under 24-hour surveillance to help identify law-breakers, as well as periodic checks by sheriff’s deputies.
