Gamecocks pay tribute to SC trooper killed on duty

Prior to Saturday’s college football game between South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks and their fans paid tribute to the South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died on duty this week.
During the pregame ceremonies, Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr., was honored at Williams-Brice Stadium. As a part of the pregame prayer, the public address announcer took time to recognize the fallen trooper.
In between asking for the continued health of the players in the game and seeking world peace, there was a moment of silence to memorialize Rebman.
“We ask for a moment of silence to honor the life and remember the family and fellow troopers of Highway Patrolman Daniel Rebman recently, tragically killed in a collision on duty,” the PA announcer said prior to the Gamecocks’ 34-27 win over the Commodores.
Thank you @GamecockFB & #gamecocksnation for honoring our brother, Trooper Rebman! We appreciate you all! pic.twitter.com/Nlq4PZOev9— Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 28, 2017
Rebman died after his patrol vehicle was struck on early Tuesday morning. Funeral services will be held Sunday at Bob Jones University.
Rebman, 31, died of blunt force trauma from injuries sustained in the collision. Rebman was stationary in his Patrol vehicle in the emergency lane of I-385 near Bridges Road when his Ford Taurus Patrol car was struck from behind by a pick-up truck around 12:23 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Rebman was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to multiple injuries sustained in the collision, the SCDPS said.
Rebman, who is survived by his wife, Michelle, and three young daughters – Olivia, Charlee and Kennedy.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.
To those who have come by to visit Tpr Rebman’s memorial thank you. We encourage you to come by and show support for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/AF8TGWJaa4— Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) October 27, 2017
