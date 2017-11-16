More Videos

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away 2:33

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Pause
Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station 1:07

Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station

Suspect caught shoplifting chips, snacks at Lexington gas station 1:01

Suspect caught shoplifting chips, snacks at Lexington gas station

Dashcam from Cayce Department of Public Safety high-speed chase, crash 6:04

Dashcam from Cayce Department of Public Safety high-speed chase, crash

Lexington Police are looking for suspects who hacked into several ATM machines 1:02

Lexington Police are looking for suspects who hacked into several ATM machines

Maggie Cash urges more child protections 0:48

Maggie Cash urges more child protections

Richland County video of grand larceny for a set of 26' chrome rims 1:39

Richland County video of grand larceny for a set of 26" chrome rims

Lexington Police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill at Zaxby's 1:26

Lexington Police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill at Zaxby's

Surveillance footage shows Hobby Lobby customer using fake check, ID 1:16

Surveillance footage shows Hobby Lobby customer using fake check, ID

Look: Surveillance video shows Columbia bank robbery 0:59

Look: Surveillance video shows Columbia bank robbery

Denise Massey and 8 others were shot after an altercation in September that started near the Empire Supper Club in The Vista. Surveillance video courtesy of The Oyster Bar-Columbia
Denise Massey and 8 others were shot after an altercation in September that started near the Empire Supper Club in The Vista. Surveillance video courtesy of The Oyster Bar-Columbia

Crime & Courts

Football fan gets thrown back by gunshot during Vista shootout, video shows

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 09:18 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Surveillance footage obtained by The State newspaper shows a college football fan being hit by gunfire during a shootout in Columbia’s Vista district in September.

Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted in the popular nightlife district in the early hours of Sept. 16. Denise Massey, a University of Kentucky football fan who was in Columbia with her fiancee for the Kentucky-South Carolina game that weekend, was shot in the face.

Video provided by The Oyster Bar Columbia shows Massey and her fiancee, Jimmy Brannon, socializing with two other people in front of the Park Street business. The camera, mounted on the front of the building, captures them looking toward Gervais Street as the first shots rang out just after 2 a.m. more than a block away, in front of the Empire Supper Club at Park and Lady streets.

As others appear to take cover or get down, Massey is seen apparently starting to duck down when she is shot. The force of the round, which hit her in the right cheek, knocks her out of the camera’s frame, her legs still visible as she lays on the sidewalk.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bystanders are seen rushing to help Massey, with one man pulling off his shirt, presumably to help stop the bleeding. Several bystanders are seen pulling out their cellphones to make calls.

Massey was released from the hospital after 11 days.

Five Newberry County men have been charged in connection with the shooting, two of them each facing seven counts of attempted murder. Two of the suspects were among the injured.

Officials have previously said that a music industry-related beef sparked the violence; however, the Columbia Police Department has said that is not true.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away 2:33

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

Pause
Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station 1:07

Suspect shoots person multiple times in attempted murder at gas station

Suspect caught shoplifting chips, snacks at Lexington gas station 1:01

Suspect caught shoplifting chips, snacks at Lexington gas station

Dashcam from Cayce Department of Public Safety high-speed chase, crash 6:04

Dashcam from Cayce Department of Public Safety high-speed chase, crash

Lexington Police are looking for suspects who hacked into several ATM machines 1:02

Lexington Police are looking for suspects who hacked into several ATM machines

Maggie Cash urges more child protections 0:48

Maggie Cash urges more child protections

Richland County video of grand larceny for a set of 26' chrome rims 1:39

Richland County video of grand larceny for a set of 26" chrome rims

Lexington Police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill at Zaxby's 1:26

Lexington Police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit $100 bill at Zaxby's

Surveillance footage shows Hobby Lobby customer using fake check, ID 1:16

Surveillance footage shows Hobby Lobby customer using fake check, ID

Look: Surveillance video shows Columbia bank robbery 0:59

Look: Surveillance video shows Columbia bank robbery

Here's how police say SC girl's kidnapping unfolded — and ended 600 miles away

View More Video