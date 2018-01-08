Two people were killed and a third person injured Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, on Sutton Way near Irmo.
Two people were killed and a third person injured Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, on Sutton Way near Irmo. Google Earth
Here’s why no arrests are expected in Irmo shooting that killed 2, injured 1

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 11:04 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

No arrests are expected in a double-fatal shootout near Irmo that sheriff’s investigators say was the result of a botched drug deal.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Sutton Way, which is just off Koon Road not far from Dutch Fork High School. Lt. Curtis Wilson said they found three victims, two of whom were pronounced dead by the coroner.

A third victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital in serious condition but was improving Monday morning, Wilson said.

“At the moment it doesn’t appear that they’ll be any arrests from the shootings but again, this investigation continues,” Wilson said.

A botched drug deal prompted the shootings, Wilson said. Identities of the two people killed have not been released.

The third individual was injured when the shots rang out, Wilson said.

It remains unclear if any of the three people who were shot lived at the home where the shooting happened.

The fatal incident capped off a violent weekend during which three people were injured in three separate Richland County shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

