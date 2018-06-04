4 more people charged in 17-year-old Richland County basketball player's death, cops say

Four more people have been arrested and charged in the May 10 shooting death of a Lower Richland High School basketball player.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals arrested 39-year-old Sandarrell Davenport, 40-year-old Alphonso Squire, 17-year-old Keonta Robinson and 21-year-old Mikoyah Harvin in connection with the shooting death of Amon Rice.

They were arrested at their home in the 3000 block of Martindale Road May 31, according to the sheriff's department.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department:

▪ Davenport was charged with accessory before the fact

▪ Squire was charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction

▪ Robinson was charged with accessory before the fact

▪ Harvin was charged with accessory before the fact

Deputies previously arrested 21-year-old Shytori Nikia Davenport on May 16 and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Rice's slaying.

Kieauna Davenport, Shytori Nikia Davenport's sister, spoke with the media after her brother's bond hearing. Davenport, 21, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the death of Amon Rice. Tracy Glantz

On May 29, sheriff's deputies arrested Shytori Davenport's mother and two sisters — 40-year-old Winyah Nynete Gaither, 25-year-old Kieauna Shykeria Davenport, and 18-year-old Kerria Darnashia Davenport.

Squire and Sandarrell Davenport are married, and Robinson and Harvin are her daughters, according to Capt. Maria Yturria, adding that Sandarrell Davenport is also the sister of Gaither.

Pictured, clockwise from top left, Alphonso Squire, Mikoyah Harvin, Sandarrell Davenport and Keonta Robinson Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

This brings the total to eight people arrested and charged by the Richland County Sheriff's Department in its investigation of Rice's death.

The May 10 shooting followed a dispute at Lower Richland High School, where Rice was a two-sport athlete, between Kerria Davenport and friends of Rice, which led to a confrontation near the Davenport’s family home, in a rural area off Leesburg Road.

What was supposed to be a fist fight ended with shots fired and Rice dead from a bullet to the head.

From left, Kerria Davenport, Winyah Nynete Gaither, Shykeria Davenport have been charged in connection with the May 10 shooting death of Amon Rice, a Lower Richland basketball player. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Just after Shytori’s arrest, Gaither and her two daughters spoke with the media outside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and defended their son and brother, saying the police were singling him out because of a prior arrest record and an assault and battery conviction.





“There were 58 shots fired, and they only arrest one shooter,” Gaither said at the time. Investigators have not said how many shots were fired.

“How you see all them shells but you saying only one person shot (Rice)?” Kieauna Davenport said.