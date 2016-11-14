SC Dems leader Harrison considering a bid for DNC chair

S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison is thinking hard about running for the highest position his party has to offer.
The 40-year-old Orangeburg native and Yale graduate wrote on social media over the weekend he was considering a bid for the Democratic National Committee chairmanship.
“I’m blown away by the tons of calls, emails and texts urging me to run for DNC Chair... praying about it,” Harrison posted to Twitter. “I’ll decide soon!”
Harrison for months has been touted as a potential candidate to lead the committee that coordinates the party’s strategy and promotes its platform.
The website Politico in October listed him among three front-runners for the job.
But the field is growing. Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota has support from the party’s progressive wing.
Former DNC chair Howard Dean has said he would be interested in the the job. Former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley and DNC National Finance Chairman Henry Muñoz III also are considering bids.
Harrison became the African-American to chair the S.C. Democratic Party in 2013. He is a former aide to U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia, the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House.
Harrison also is a member of the Democratic National Committee’s executive committee and a principal at the Podesta Group, a government and public relations firm founded by John Podesta, the chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.
The DNC chair is elected by a majority vote of hundreds of committee members.
