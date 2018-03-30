Last-minute drama as SC election filing comes to close

Election filing wrapped up on Friday with some last-minute drama.
A potentially contentious race for solicitor came together at the last minute, one candidate switched his party affiliation and the South Carolina ended the day with a slew of candidates with contested primaries.
In Richland County, embattled prosecutor Dan Johnson filed Friday for a third term as solicitor, facing a challenge from Columbia defense attorney Byron Gipson amid questions about his office's spending.
In the 1st District race for Congress, former Democratic nominee Dimitri Cherny filed to run as a Republican, challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford of Charleston and state Rep. Katie Arrington of Dorchester. Cherny — a Bernie Sanders supporter — cited the power of gerrymandering as the reason for his decision to run in the "open" Republican primary.
Two Democrats — Joe Cunningham and Toby Smith — also are seeking the 1st District seat.
S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick touted the fact more Republicans overall filed to run — 399 Republicans to 353 Democrats.
In two statewide offices — for state agriculture commissioner and comptroller general — Republican incumbents will run without Democratic opposition. Also, in one S.C. House district, the GOP is poised to score a pickup because state Rep. Mike Anthony, D-Union, did not file to seek re-election.. Three Republicans were the only candidates to file for Anthony's District 42 seat.
"They couldn't even field candidates for seats they've held since the Earth was cooling, much less fill out a ticket of statewide constitutional officers," McKissick said.
But state Democratic chairman Trav Robertson said Democrats have seen a sizable uptick in the number of Democratic candidates at the congressional, State House and local level.
"South Carolinians are ready for the Republican culture of corruption in Columbia and Washington to end," Robertson said, "and with around 230 Democratic candidates running for local offices, Democrats are poised for large gains in our counties and local councils as well."
In all, five Republicans and three Democrats will compete for the state's top job in June primaries before next November's general election.
Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg filed Thursday in the GOP primary for governor, joining incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster of Columbia, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson, former state agency director Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant and Greenville businessman John Warren.
Also Thursday, the Democratic primary for governor was set when Charleston technology consultant Phil Noble joined state Rep. James Smith of Columbia and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis in the June primary.
In congressional contests, Democrats have multiple candidates in every race except the 6th District, where incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is unopposed. Republicans have contested congressional primaries in the 1st, 4th and 7th districts.
The 4th District, where Republican U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of Spartanburg is retiring, will see the most competitive race. Thirteen Republicans, six Democrats and and an American Party member are running for the seat.
Both parties' statewide primaries will be June 12. The general election is Nov. 6.
A complete list of candidates is available here.
