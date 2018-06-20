Trump & Pence are coming to SC. Here's what we know so far

The final week of South Carolina's GOP governor's campaign will be intense.

President Donald Trump will be campaigning in South Carolina next week for Gov. Henry McMaster, one day before McMaster faces a runoff challenge against Greenville businessman John Warren.

Here's what we know so far:

▪ Donald Trump will be in Columbia on Monday. That much we know. But neither the McMaster campaign nor the White House have announced any details yet about when and where the president will be, or how supporters might be able to attend.

Trump is known for drawing big crowds for his rallies, so they might be looking for a large venue in the Columbia area. Any rally would come just hours before polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The president last visited the Palmetto State in October for a McMaster fundraiser in Greenville, at which he called McMaster “my friend, my compatriot, who worked with me so hard.”

▪Trump is returning the favor from 2016, when then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster was one of the first statewide elected officials in the country to back Trump's unlikely run for president ahead of the pivotal South Carolina primaries.

Now that McMaster is facing his own competitive race, Trump will want to give him a boost as well.

When Trump won the White House, he also helped McMaster move up the chain of command when he named then-Gov. Nikki Haley his ambassador to the United Nations.

▪ Vice President Mike Pence will be here too. The vice president will be campaigning with McMaster separately on Saturday.

Again, no details have been posted, although the Associated Press reports Pence's campaign swing will go through Myrtle Beach, citing a source close to McMaster. The governor's campaign scheduled has him visiting Bluffton and Charleston earlier that day.

The dual campaign stops will allow McMaster to spread himself around the state while guaranteeing the maximum amount of attention in the final days of the campaign.

▪ Trump matters in S.C. primaries. Last week, Trump sent out a last-minute tweet endorsing state Rep. Katie Arrington in her race against U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in a congressional primary. Arrington went on to win the race with a slender majority in S.C.'s 1st District.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

At a meeting with U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday, Trump reportedly mocked Sanford's loss. Asking the room if Sanford was there, Trump said he wanted to "congratulate him on running a great race," then went on to call him a "nasty guy," according to Capitol Hill reporters covering the meeting.

Sanford was not in the meeting, but the president's comments drew boos from some in attendance, reports say.

WOW!



Trump: “Is Mark Sanford here? I just want to congratulate him on running a great race.”



Room goes silent. Trump then called him a nasty guy and the room booed, a bit. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 19, 2018

Sanford later told the Charleston Post and Courier that he was "perplexed" that Trump would use a meeting on important legislative issues to "shoot at a guy you've already shot and killed."

▪ Warren is collecting his own endorsements. He collected endorsements last week from two of his primary opponents — Catherine Templeton and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant — as well as other GOP leaders. On Wednesday, he picked up two more endorsements from Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and former state Sen. Greg Ryberg, R-Aiken.

On Thursday, Warren will even hold a campaign event at the Greenville Marriott with one of his most high-profile endorsements — Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson.

In a statement Tuesday, Warren even tied himself to Trump, saying "As the conservative outsider in this race, I am committed to shaking things up and draining the swamp in Columbia like President Trump is doing in Washington."

McMaster and Warren will face each other in a televised debate Wednesday in Newberry.