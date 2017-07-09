SC Gov. McMaster bests Templeton in latest fundraising haul

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster bested challenger Catherine Templeton in his latest fundraising quarter, bringing his total raised in his bid to keep his job to more than $1.7 million.
The Richland Republican will report Monday raising $800,000 from April through June, his campaign said, releasing some details about campaign totals and contributors.
Donors include U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s super PAC, Charleston billionaire Anita Zucker, former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, AT&T state president Pam Lackey, and former U.S. ambassador Bob Royall.
McMaster’s campaign touted economic development in the state since he took office, a theme the governor is sure to harp on heading toward next year’s primary.
“We are proud of the fact that people across South Carolina recognize the results Gov. McMaster is delivering: more than 7,500 new jobs and $2.2 billion in investment, including 2,400 jobs last week, in just six short months,” said McMaster general consultant Tim Pearson.
McMaster’s fundraising topped Templeton’s fundraising haul. The Charleston labor attorney and former chief of the state’s labor and environmental agencies will report raising about $750,000 in campaign finance reports due Monday.
Templeton raised more from April through June than she did from January through March, bringing her fundraising totals to more than $1.4 million.
McMaster’s campaign also made a final payment of $26,450 to Richard Quinn & Associates. The Columbia-based firm is run by long-time S.C. GOP political consultant Richard Quinn, who has helped McMaster is all of his campaigns for public office.
The firm has been targeted as part of an ongoing public corruption probe. Investigators have seized documents from the firm. Richard Quinn’s son, suspended state Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, was indicted in May on misconduct in office charges. Richard Quinn has not been charged.
Yancey McGill, a former lieutenant governor and state senator, also is seeking the GOP nomination for governor.
