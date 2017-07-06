Report: Former USC assistant Sammy Esposito lands new job

Longtime South Carolina baseball assistant coach Sammy Esposito is now on staff with the Wichita State Shockers, according to a report from TheBigSpur.
Esposito joined Ray Tanner’s staff in 2007 and worked primarily with catchers. His father, Sam Esposito, was the longtime coach at N.C. State and Tanner’s coach, boss and predecessor with the Wolfpack.
He stayed on to coach and become the recruiting coordinator under former coach Chad Holbrook.
New USC coach Mark Kingston retained pitching coach Jerry Meyers and kept Stuart Lake on staff as the volunteer assistant.
