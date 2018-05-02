Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal waits during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal waits during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. Matt York AP Photo
Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker (53) crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal waits during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Phoenix. Matt York AP Photo

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Watch Christian Walker smash a moon shot off the best pitcher in the majors

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

May 02, 2018 12:12 AM

Former South Carolina star Christian Walker had 30 home runs as a Gamecock, 108 in the minors and before Tuesday night, three in 37 major league games.

The Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman's first long ball of 2018 was one to remember.

In the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he unloaded on a pitch from three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw. The ball sailed into the second deck as possibly the longest home run Kershaw has ever allowed.

The solo shot made it 3-2.

Walker was an integral part of South Carolina's College World Series teams from 2010-12. He led the last two squads in home runs and RBIs. Drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, he made his major league debut in 2015 and was picked up off waivers by Arizona in 2017.

  Comments  