Watch Christian Walker smash a moon shot off the best pitcher in the majors

Former South Carolina star Christian Walker had 30 home runs as a Gamecock, 108 in the minors and before Tuesday night, three in 37 major league games.
The Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman's first long ball of 2018 was one to remember.
In the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he unloaded on a pitch from three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw. The ball sailed into the second deck as possibly the longest home run Kershaw has ever allowed.
The solo shot made it 3-2.
Walker was an integral part of South Carolina's College World Series teams from 2010-12. He led the last two squads in home runs and RBIs. Drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, he made his major league debut in 2015 and was picked up off waivers by Arizona in 2017.
