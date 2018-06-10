Watch Gamecocks go back-to-back with a grand slam to blow open Super Regional game

South Carolina's baseball team was likely going to need some offensive fireworks Sunday to keep its season going in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional against Arkansas.
LT Tolbert and Hunter Taylor obliged.
Two innings after Justin Row staked USC to a small lead, Tolbert and Taylor hit back-to-back home runs, Tolbert's a grand slam, to blow things open for South Carolina. Both came off pitcher Jake Reindl, and the five runs ballooned USC's advantage to 7-1.
USC went on to win 8-5 and force a Game 3 on Monday.
Carlos Cortes opened the inning with a hit, and after a Madison Stokes fly out, Jonah Bride and Justin Row walked. Then Tolbert got his shot over the wall, and Taylor hammered a breaking ball to deep left.
Tolbert was a 13th-round MLB draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's hit .325 this season and it was his eighth home run. Taylor now has nine home runs on the season. He was taken in the 23rd round by the Chicago Cubs.
