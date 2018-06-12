Report: Highly-touted Gamecocks signee turns pro with Texas Rangers

Owen White is ready to begin his professional baseball career.
White, a South Carolina signee, agreed to terms with the Texas Rangers. Texas drafted White last week in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft. His signing was expected, given how high he was picked in the draft.
White earned a $1.5 million signing bonus, according to Baseball America’s Jim Callis. The amount is more than $200,000 over the slotted value of $1,257,500 for the pick. He will likely be assigned to AZL Rangers, the rookie league affiliate for the club.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound White went 10-1 record with a 0.22 earned run average in helping Jesse Carson High School in North Carolina to the Class 3A West state tournament semifinals. The senior struck out 101 and allowed 28 hits in 63 2/3 innings while hitting .333 with 10 doubles.
White, who has a 4.14 GPA, leaves Jesse Carson HS as the school’s all-time leader in hits, runs, RBI, doubles, wins and strikeouts. He was named the NC Gatorade Player of the Year.
White is the second USC recruit to sign with an MLB team. Blaze Alexander signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
USC had six signees taken in the draft. Taj Bradley went in the fifth and will likely sign. Swansea’s Josiah Sightler was picked in the 12th round by the Reds and hasn’t announced his decision yet.
Late-round picks, pitcher Brady Allen (39th) and Wes Clarke (40th), will likely be Gamecocks. Drafted players have until July 6 to announce their decisions if they will go/return to college or turn pro.
