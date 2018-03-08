More Videos

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’ 29

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’

Pause
What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis 95

What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation 93

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward 60

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary 69

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018 50

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field 77

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’ 41

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room 73

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice 56

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice

South Carolina defensive end Aaron Sterling explains the new approach for the Gamecocks defense. bbreiner@thestate.com
South Carolina defensive end Aaron Sterling explains the new approach for the Gamecocks defense. bbreiner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina’s defense could have different identity in 2018: Speed kills

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

March 08, 2018 01:45 PM

At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, South Carolina defensive end Aaron Sterling presents a different look.

It’s part of a shift USC will see on defense, a change in personnel that informs a change of style as South Carolina heads toward 2018.

And the undersized pass rusher, who got more work than most true freshman and projects for a bigger role next year, summed it up rather nicely.

“Speed kills,” Sterling said. “So having a lot of speed guys out there, when we play like spread teams, we’ll get to the ball. Everybody’s’ flowing to the ball. When we play the bigger teams, we still can get to the ball because we’re fast.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Gamecocks are looking like a team that will have to make up for a little less size next season. Up front 275-pound end Dante Sawyer is gone, as is 312-pound tackle Taylor Stallworth. Their potential replacements are 265-pound Keir Thomas at tackle and Sterling at end.

USC has also seen speedy young linebackers Sherrod Greene and Eldridge Thompson come on though last season. Both could play roles in helping fill the hole left by Skai Moore’s graduation.

But defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said Sterling stepping in at a spot that’s been manned by players between 265 and 275 the past three years is the clearest sign of a change.

“He gives us a different style of play,” Robinson said. “And that’s the one things that me as a play-caller, I’ve got to understand the strengths of our guys. We’re not as big as we were last year. We’re a little smaller, but we’re quicker.”

The Gamecocks were a respectable 38th in yards per carry allowed and often seemed able to hold up against power rushing attacks. They’ll still have 6-foot-6, 295-pound Javon Kinlaw in the middle, and the likes of incoming tackles Rick Sandidge and Jabari Ellis, plus 293-pound Kobe Smith, mean USC might have the pieces to stay big.

But for the moment, coaches and players foresee getting more speed on the field.

“We have to move a little bit more,” Robinson said. “We have do some different things to give some offenses some issues. That’s what I have to do, that’s what we have to do as a staff, put our guys in the best place.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’ 29

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’

Pause
What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis 95

What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation 93

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward 60

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary 69

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018 50

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field 77

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’ 41

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room 73

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice 56

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation

View More Video