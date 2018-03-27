South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp broke down his team‘s first spring practice scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium. Ben Breiner
ESPN analyst: Gamecocks offense going as fast as 'Old-school Oregon'

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

March 27, 2018 12:10 PM

Early in spring practice, South Carolina football got a visit from ESPN's Tom Luginbill.

The former XFL coach came away highly impressed.

Luginbill compared the Gamecocks' tempo on offense to "old-school Oregon" in an interview on Sirius radio's SEC This Morning.

Those old-school Ducks would be the Chip Kelly "blur" outfits that piled up points and yards while taking the sport by storm from 2009-2012. Three of those four teams averaged more than 46 points per game.

With Bryan McClendon taking over USC's offense, and Dan Werner bringing an even bigger emphasis on RPO's, the Gamecocks plan on going fast much more often. They ran 116 scrimmage plays Saturday, a high under this current staff.

Muschamp came to South Carolina with a ground-and-pound reputation. He promised more pace at his hiring, but his first two teams couldn't rank higher than 99th in plays per game.

