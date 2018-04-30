Deebo Samuel a first-round draft pick in 2019? Someone thinks so

South Carolina football broke a three-year drought of first-round NFL draft picks when Hayden Hurst was picked No. 25 overall last week.
If some mock drafts prove correct, it could be back-to-back with another top Gamecocks playmaker.
Early 2019 Mock drafts from CBS and Bleacher Report both have USC's Deebo Samuel as a first-rounder next season. CBS has him going No. 21 overall, while Bleacher Report had him going 24th.
Samuel had a strong redshirt sophomore campaign, and looked to be ready to declare for this year's draft before a pair of injuries derailed his junior season after a dominant start.
He'd scored touchdowns as a kick returner, receiver and runner in his first three games, and would bring some versatility to the next level. His profile is a little unusual, being able to win jump ball battles despite only being listed at 6-foot and being able to outrun folks despite not necessarily being a pure burner (coaches praised his lower body strength, which makes him a strong runner after the catch).
Were Samuel picked that high, he'd join a small cadre of Gamecocks. USC has had 13 players taken in the first round, four since 2012 and seven since 2004.
Gamecocks first-round picks:
|Year
|Pick
|Player
|Team
|2018
|25
|Hayden Hurst
|Ravens
|2014
|1
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Texans
|2012
|10
|Stephon Gilmore
|Bills
|18
|Melvin Ingram
|Chargers
|2006
|24
|Johnathan Joseph
|Bengals
|2005
|7
|Troy Williamson
|Vikings
|2004
|10
|Dunta Robinson
|Texans
|2000
|13
|John Abraham
|Jets
|1993
|18
|Ernest Dye
|Cardinals
|1988
|7
|Sterling Sharpe
|Packers
|1981
|1
|George Rogers
|Saints
|14
|Willie Scott
|Chiefs
|1979
|25
|Rick Sanford
|Patriots
