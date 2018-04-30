Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 26, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
Deebo Samuel a first-round draft pick in 2019? Someone thinks so

April 30, 2018

South Carolina football broke a three-year drought of first-round NFL draft picks when Hayden Hurst was picked No. 25 overall last week.

If some mock drafts prove correct, it could be back-to-back with another top Gamecocks playmaker.

Early 2019 Mock drafts from CBS and Bleacher Report both have USC's Deebo Samuel as a first-rounder next season. CBS has him going No. 21 overall, while Bleacher Report had him going 24th.

Samuel had a strong redshirt sophomore campaign, and looked to be ready to declare for this year's draft before a pair of injuries derailed his junior season after a dominant start.

He'd scored touchdowns as a kick returner, receiver and runner in his first three games, and would bring some versatility to the next level. His profile is a little unusual, being able to win jump ball battles despite only being listed at 6-foot and being able to outrun folks despite not necessarily being a pure burner (coaches praised his lower body strength, which makes him a strong runner after the catch).

Were Samuel picked that high, he'd join a small cadre of Gamecocks. USC has had 13 players taken in the first round, four since 2012 and seven since 2004.

Gamecocks first-round picks:

YearPickPlayerTeam
201825Hayden HurstRavens
20141Jadeveon ClowneyTexans
201210Stephon GilmoreBills


18Melvin IngramChargers
200624Johnathan JosephBengals
20057Troy WilliamsonVikings
200410Dunta RobinsonTexans
200013John AbrahamJets
199318Ernest DyeCardinals
19887Sterling SharpePackers
19811George RogersSaints


14Willie ScottChiefs
197925Rick SanfordPatriots













































































































































































































