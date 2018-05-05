ESPN takeaway: Gamecocks offense taking a 'big step forward' won't be a surprise

The South Carolina football team's offense will have proven playmakers and seasoned skill guys in 2018. It will also have a new approach, a plan to turn up the tempo on opposing defenses.
With that in mind, ESPN writer Alex Scarborough expects a "big step forward" from the Gamecocks.
He wrote that as part of a roundup of "Key spring takeaways for each top 25 team." South Carolina comes in as the No. 25 team on the list, and a big reason is the bevy or returning talent on offense.
"Don't be surprised if the Gamecocks' offense takes a big step forward this season," Scarborough wrote. "Quarterback Jake Bentley having a year under his belt will help, as will the return of receiver Deebo Samuel, but more important there will be a new look to the unit with an emphasis on playing with greater pace."
Bentley threw for 2,794 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2017, completing 62 percent of his passes and rushing for six more scores. Samuel had six touchdowns and looked like one of the most dynamic players in the country before a leg injury ended his season in the third game (he had 783 in 10 games as a sophomore).
The offense only loses three starters — All-SEC tight end Hayden Hurst, offensive linemen Alan Knott and Cory Helms. Beyond Samuel and Bentley it returns three starting receivers in Bryan Edwards (nearly 1,300 yards the past two seasons), Shi Smith and OrTre Smith, the latter two of which mostly held their own as true freshmen.
The offensive line returns three of its better players from last season, and is set to slot in two reserves with starting experience. Every running back who got a carry last season is back, led by Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner and Ty'Son Williams.
USC ranked 85th nationally and 12th in the SEC in yards per play last season, running one of the slower-paced offenses in the country. New offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has promised to up the tempo, and USC fans got a preview of it in the bowl win against Michigan.
