How Frank Martin is addressing South Carolina’s biggest need

More Videos 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? Pause 1:20 South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:06 Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 0:54 Will Muschamp Outback Bowl preview 2:15 Stats professor explains lottery odds 2:05 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the South Carolina Gamecocks 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 1:36 Cornerback Ryan Carter on what makes Clemsons’s DL special 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play Frank Martin, Frank Booker and David Beatty look ahead to the start of SEC play for the South Carolina basketball team. Frank Martin, Frank Booker and David Beatty look ahead to the start of SEC play for the South Carolina basketball team. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Frank Martin, Frank Booker and David Beatty look ahead to the start of SEC play for the South Carolina basketball team. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com