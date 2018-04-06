Seven things to know about South Carolina basketball commitment Alanzo Frink

South Carolina on Tuesday evening picked up its second commitment for the 2018 recruiting class. Here are seven things to know about Alanzo Frink, a listed 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey:
1. Basketball wasn’t USC’s only selling point to Frink.
Part of Frink’s research into South Carolina included a look at the school’s academic options. USC’s sports medicine program matched what Frink was seeking.
“My older son, he majored in that,” said Ingrid Frink, Alanzo’s mother. “I think what they want to do at the end of the day – once basketball is over – they kind of want to get together and have some sort of clinic for injuries and training and things like that. They have their vision.”
Frink also grew up outside Newark, N.J., a city of 280,000. Roselle is less than 60 miles from New York City.
“He’s a city kid,” Ingrid said. “He was looking to go somewhere with a little slower pace.”
2. Frink is the second member of his family to play Division I basketball.
Jerome Frink was rated at the state's No. 5 player when he came out of St. Anthony High School in New Jersey. The 6-7, 230-pound forward attended Florida International before transferring to Long Island University Brooklyn in 2014.
Frink averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds as a senior, taking 2017 Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors. He played four games this season for the Windy City Bulls of the G League.
3. South Carolina beat out Patrick Ewing and Georgetown for Frink.
As Rivals recruiting analyst Corey Evans noted, “Ewing’s not going to go after a guy in the frontcourt, a spot that he played, who he doesn’t think is good enough." Ewing, who went 15-15 in his first season at his alma mater, is a Hall of Fame center who led the Hoyas to the 1984 national championship.
"Patrick Ewing, he’s a legend," Ingrid Frink said. "So for Alanzo, it was great to get to know him. For me, it was great. Academically, it’s a great school.
"But when to go to a Division I school, academically the level of those schools are gonna be great. But you have to be able to see where you fit into the program because you’re a student-athlete. Either place he would have gone would have been great, but I think South Carolina had just a little bit more of what Alanzo was looking for."
4. Frink has international basketball experience.
Ingrid Frink is from the Dominican Republic, which has allowed Alanzo to represent the country in international events, including the FIBA U17 World Championships each of the past two years.
Over five FIBA game last year, Frink averaged 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.
5. Frink went to the same high school as Chris Silva.
Roselle Catholic coach Dave Boff has sent both Frink and Chris Silva to Frank Martin and the Gamecocks. Silva, a rising senior for USC coming off an All-SEC season, took to Instagram on Tuesday to welcome Silva to Carolina.
"Chris graduated a couple of years before him," Ingrid said. "But through the recruitment, there's been talk back and forth.
"I would say that their relationship is good. Chris could become his mentor when he gets there. He's going to teach him a lot. I believe that (Frink) will have a brother once this basketball thing is said and done."
6. The Martins tag-teamed Frink's recruitment.
USC assistant Chuck Martin, a former head coach at Marist (New York) who's long been connected to the Northeast recruiting scene, visited Frink before Frank Martin provided the closing touch.
"We are both Spanish," Ingrid said of Frank Martin, the son of Cuban immigrants, "so we kind of shared somewhat of the same culture. He has kids, I have kids. We kind of spoke on what our vision was for our kids, our expectations. We were on the same page.
"Once we got to that and I kind of knew what he stood for and met his family and all that, I felt that this was the man I wanted to coach my son."
7. The SEC appealed to Frink.
Included in his Instagram post that announced his pledge to USC, Frink used the phrase "SEC bound" in his caption.
"Zo wanted to see if he could compete against the best," Boff said, "and the SEC’s an unbelievable league, arguably the best league in the country. He wanted to challenge himself against that type of competition.”
The SEC is coming off a season in which it sent a league-record eight teams to the NCAA tournament.
