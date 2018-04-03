South Carolina men's basketball gets commitment from New Jersey forward

South Carolina men's basketball and coach Frank Martin picked up a commitment from 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward Alanzo Frink of Roselle, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, The State confirmed.
PrepCircuit.com was the first to report Frink's pledge, giving the Gamecocks two members in the 2018 recruiting class. Frink picked USC over Georgetown and coach Patrick Ewing.
“They made me feel like family and it’s the highest conference with the best basketball,” Frink told PrepCircuit.com. “My plan is to work hard and prove to everyone that I belong there.”
Frink visited USC two weeks ago. He's a product of the same Roselle Catholic High School that produced All-SEC forward Chris Silva.
"Alanzo Frink has really become a tremendous basketball player,” Roselle Catholic coach Dave Boff told PrepCircuit. “He has a diverse skill set and a great basketball I.Q. He’s comfortable banging down low in the post, but has the skill to be able to step out and make shots and some plays off the bounce.”
Frink joins three-star guard Jermaine Couisnard as Carolina's '18 class members. His decision comes less than a week after South Carolina announced both Khadim Gueye and Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia were transferring from the program. The Gamecocks have two scholarships remaining for the '18 class.
Frink was also offered by James Madison and UMass, among others.
"I think it's a big-time opportunity because I was under-recruited," Frink said earlier in his recruitment. "I didn't have any big-time schools. When (Martin) came down and offered me it was a really big deal because the SEC is big-time basketball, and where I play is a real big-time basketball place. I was really excited because if I know I can fit in there, I can be a good fit and I can play."
