South Carolina beat Patrick Ewing for him. What Alanzo Frink's pledge means to USC

Roselle Catholic, a high school of 400 students outside Newark, New Jersey, is beginning to become a familiar brand to South Carolina basketball fans.
Alanzo Frink on Tuesday evening announced his verbal commitment to the Gamecocks. He’s a listed 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward who recently helped coach Dave Boff and Roselle Catholic to a state championship. Four years earlier, a similar-sized forward by the name of Chris Silva pledged to USC. He also was a Boff product.
“And Chris is progressing exactly where we all hoped he’d get to,” Boff said Wednesday.
Silva is a rising senior coming off an All-SEC season for Carolina. Frink is a three-star recruit who will soon provide depth at Silva’s position.
“Alanzo’s more of a bruiser down low, but also has the ability to step out on the perimeter and hit shots,” Boff said of the second member of USC’s 2018 recruiting class. “He has a high basketball IQ and is a great decision maker out on the perimeter. Not that Chris isn’t those things, but when I think about Chris, I think about him as attacking the rim and being an unbelievable shot blocker and great guy in transition and those kinds of things.
“And Alanzo’s more of a guy who excels probably in the half-court. He really uses his physicality down in the low-post.”
Frink averaged 13 points and eight rebounds a game this season for Boff’s Lions. Roselle Catholic won 30 games against a national schedule that included bouts with Montverde Academy (Florida), Paul VI (Virginia) and Gray Collegiate.
The Lions on Feb. 9 lost to Montverde, 60-59. Montverde, stacked with four top 100 recruits, went on to win the national title.
“I think his performance against some of the top teams in the country that we play shows that that’s the level that he should be competing against,” Boff said. “We kind of thought that all along with him. Sometimes it takes a little longer for kids to get the recognition that they deserve.
“But he played outstanding for us against some of the best teams in the country, including Montverde, which just won the national championship. And a bunch of other national games he played this year, he was fantastic in all of them and finally people started to take notice.”
Tom Sacks, Boff’s top assistant who helped in the Silva recruitment, also led Frink’s path to Columbia. He reached out to Frank Martin during the middle-to-latter part of this past season. Frink then visited USC in March. He chose the Gamecocks over Georgetown, a program headed by Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing.
“Ewing’s not going to go after a guy in the frontcourt, a spot that he played, who he doesn’t think is good enough,” said Corey Evans, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com. “It’s a good win for South Carolina.”
Frink joins three-star guard Jermaine Couisnard in the ’18 class. USC, which announcement the transfers of Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia and Khadim Gueye last week, is down to two open scholarships.
Frink, whose brother Jerome took Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors for Long Island University-Brooklyn in 2017, is expected to sign his national letter of intent next week.
“He’s definitely not your go-to frontcourt guy, but he’s a hard-playing, 6-foot-8 power forward that you kind of move around a little bit,” Evans said. “Coach Martin and those guys have remained pretty heavily involved in New Jersey, the East Coast and the Northeast area. So it’s another good guy to add.”
