Frank Martin: South Carolina's schedule done, and there could be a double date with Wolverines

Report: South Carolina-Clemson basketball game date set

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

June 01, 2018 10:56 AM

It's likely South Carolina will face ACC opponents in consecutive games next season.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Friday morning USC will host in-state rival Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 22. The Gamecocks are already scheduled to play Virginia on Dec. 19 in Colonial Life Arena.

Clemson, Sweet 16 participants last season, have taken the last two meetings with the USC. The Tigers received good news Wednesday when guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell announced their return to school after testing the NBA waters.

Carolina coach Frank Martin said recently that USC's 2018-19 schedule is "done," save for one game. Known non-conference foes: Stony Book (home, Nov. 9), Norfolk State (home, Nov. 13), Virginia (home, Dec. 19), Clemson (home, Dec. 22), Coastal Carolina (home), Michigan (away, Dec. 8), Wyoming (away) and Oklahoma State (away, Jan. 26). The Gamecocks will face Providence on Nov. 16 in Connecticut as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. They'll face either Michigan or George Washington two days later.

The Cavaliers, Tigers, Wolverines and Friars made the NCAA Tournament last season. UVa entered as the No. 1 overall seed, while Michigan advanced to the national title game.

South Carolina 2018-19 non-conference basketball schedule

Nov. 9 – Stony Brook

Nov. 13 – Norfolk State

Nov. 16 – Providence (in Connecticut)

Nov. 18 – Michigan OR George Washington (in Connecticut)

Dec. 8 – AT Michigan

Dec. 19 – Virginia

Dec. 22 – Clemson

Jan. 26 – AT Oklahoma State

TBA – Coastal Carolina

TBA – AT Wyoming

