March 26, 2017 11:05 PM

‘We want Zion!’ chant breaks out at USC’s welcome-back party

By Dwayne McLemore

South Carolina basketball fans’ fervor for top recruiting target Zion Williamson knows no geographic boundaries.

“We want Zion!” chants were heard at Colonial Life Arena back in February when the rising senior phenom from Spartanburg Day made an unofficial visit with the Gamecocks. The plea found its way to Madison Square Garden in New York City as the Gamecocks played in the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday night, “We want Zion!” broke out again outside Colonial Life Arena as fans welcomed back USC from its historic tournament win and celebreated the upcoming trip to the Final Four.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound star brought his barnstorming tour through Columbia in December for the Chick-fil-A Classic and has exploded on the national scene, perhaps best known for his acrobatic slam dunks.

He is the top instate prospect for the Class of 2018 and No. 2 player nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking that factors in all networks. In addition to the Gamecocks, his offers include Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Clemson.

Here’s how it sounded at Madison Square Garden:

