Gamecocks’ 2018 recruiting class well-represented at national all-star games

South Carolina signee Jaycee Horn was the last Gamecock to arrive at practice for the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando. But he had a few future teammates ready to welcome him.
The trio of Horn, Chapin center Hank Manos and South Florida linebacker Rosendo Louis were part of a contingent of USC signees playing in national all-star games. It showed something to Horn, a four-star prospect who picked Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks a few days before signing day.
“I just think it’s a program on the rise,” Horn said. “Coach Muschamp proved it when he got there. He went to six wins and now nine wins this year. We’re going to keep improving, but we need recruits to do that. The more we win, the more guys we’re going to get. I’m excited to see what the future holds for South Carolina.”
The Under Armour game is Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Never miss a local story.
Other USC players in All-Star games include:
▪ Wide receiver Josh Vann at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday on NBC
▪ Quarterback Dakereon Joyner, offensive tackle Maxwell Iyama and defensive back Israel Mukuamu played in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl last weekend
Manos said the bowl practice offered a chance for bonding, especially with players from farther away.
“I’ve kind of met both of them just through recruiting,” Manos said. “Met Jaycee at the official visit. I’m just excited to be out here with them. Definitely get to build the relationship like I did with Dakereon, Bryce Thompson and all those guys at the Shrine Bowl.”
Louis added it’s a chance to see what his future teammates are about.
Those three Gamecocks also had the chance to get into the ear of a potential future signee. Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum, brother of USC star D.J. Wonnum, is in the Under Armour game, and Manos planned to make a pitch.
“Every guy, you want to buy into this same idea you bought into,” Manos said. “Just kind of getting them to join the ship, join the movement.”
Comments