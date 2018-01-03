More Videos

  Look: USC signee Rosendo Louis at Under Armour game week

    South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.
South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Gamecocks’ 2018 recruiting class well-represented at national all-star games

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 06:05 PM

South Carolina signee Jaycee Horn was the last Gamecock to arrive at practice for the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando. But he had a few future teammates ready to welcome him.

The trio of Horn, Chapin center Hank Manos and South Florida linebacker Rosendo Louis were part of a contingent of USC signees playing in national all-star games. It showed something to Horn, a four-star prospect who picked Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks a few days before signing day.

“I just think it’s a program on the rise,” Horn said. “Coach Muschamp proved it when he got there. He went to six wins and now nine wins this year. We’re going to keep improving, but we need recruits to do that. The more we win, the more guys we’re going to get. I’m excited to see what the future holds for South Carolina.”

The Under Armour game is Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Other USC players in All-Star games include:

▪  Wide receiver Josh Vann at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at 1 p.m. Saturday on NBC

▪  Quarterback Dakereon Joyner, offensive tackle Maxwell Iyama and defensive back Israel Mukuamu played in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl last weekend

Manos said the bowl practice offered a chance for bonding, especially with players from farther away.

  Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week

    South Carolina football offensive line signee Hank Manos is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Look: USC signee Hank Manos at Under Armour game week

South Carolina football offensive line signee Hank Manos is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

“I’ve kind of met both of them just through recruiting,” Manos said. “Met Jaycee at the official visit. I’m just excited to be out here with them. Definitely get to build the relationship like I did with Dakereon, Bryce Thompson and all those guys at the Shrine Bowl.”

Louis added it’s a chance to see what his future teammates are about.

Those three Gamecocks also had the chance to get into the ear of a potential future signee. Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum, brother of USC star D.J. Wonnum, is in the Under Armour game, and Manos planned to make a pitch.

“Every guy, you want to buy into this same idea you bought into,” Manos said. “Just kind of getting them to join the ship, join the movement.”

  Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week

    South Carolina football offensive line target Dylan Wonnum is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week

South Carolina football offensive line target Dylan Wonnum is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

  • Look: USC signee Rosendo Louis at Under Armour game week

    South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Look: USC signee Rosendo Louis at Under Armour game week

