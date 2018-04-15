South Carolina gets commitment from Memphis point guard

South Carolina’s basketball program took a commitment from T.J. Moss on Sunday morning.
Moss, rated as a high as four-stars on ESPN, is a point guard from Memphis who took an official visit to USC on April 13-15. He joins Florida combo guard Jermaine Couisnard and New Jersey forward Alanzo Frink as members of Carolina’s 2018 class. Couisnard and Frink signed their national letters of intent to South Carolina on April 11, officially making them a part of Frank Martin’s program.
"I picked South Carolina because it's a great program," Moss said. "Coach Martin is a great coach. The culture here is similar to home and I feel it's a great fit for me."
After the commit became public, Moss began retweeting fans congratulating him.
Moss played for Penny Hardaway at Memphis East High School before spending this past season at national powerhouse Findlay Prep in Nevada. He’s the No. 179 player in the ‘18 class, according to 247Sports.
Terrance Moss, T.J.’s father, told The State on April 10 that Minnesota, Oregon State and Nevada made a late push in recruitment of his son, but Carolina was “very active in communication.”
South Carolina assistants Chuck Martin and Perry Clark played key roles in courting Moss, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder who participated in the Columbia-hosted Chick-fil-A Classic in December.
The Gamecocks, a year after making the Final Four, missed both the NCAA tournament and NIT in 2017-18. Inconsistency at the point guard position was part of the step-back.
"Tells me how I played this past year in school fits in just right," Moss said of Martin. "Whatever he needs me to do, that's what he tells me."
Moss, who averaged 7.4 points and 6.2 assists for national semifinalist Findlay, provides depth at PG as Rakym Felder is expected back after a year’s absence.
"I think that’s one of the main reasons why they’re recruiting him," Terrance Moss said . "They got a chance to see him play that position and play it at a high level. He’s been able to get guys involved and making his teammates happy, just being an overall team player.
“He’s been able to manage the games. He got his team to the national championships. They fell a little short in the semifinal to the team that ended up winning it all – Montverde (Academy) – but he led his team all the way to the national championships in New York (in late March).
“So I think they see he’s more than capable of coming in and making an impact. And we’re excited to see if we can make the train go a little faster, a little better.”
