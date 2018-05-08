Gamecocks basketball picks up grad transfer from Big East program

South Carolina added another point guard to its roster Tuesday morning.
Tre Campbell, a graduate transfer from Georgetown, announced on Twitter his commitment to the Gamecocks.
"First of all," Campbell posted, "I want to thank God to put me in this position and giving me this opportunity to play one more year of college basketball and prove everybody wrong. And also want to thank Coach (Frank) Martin for this chance. I am committing to the university of South Carolina."
Campbell is immediately eligible, giving USC some experience at a vital position. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder was a four-star recruit out of St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.. He picked the Hoyas over Maryland, Pittsburgh and Xavier, among others.
He averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 assists in his Hoyas career. Following an injury he suffered in a bus accident in February 2017, Campbell didn't play this past season, but was kept on scholarship by first-year coach Patrick Ewing.
He joins T.J. Moss as Carolina point guards commitments this spring. USC is down to two open scholarships in the 2018 recruiting class.
Campbell visited the Gamecocks two weeks ago, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
