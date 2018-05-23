Lewisville's Josh Belk lays out what he wants from South Carolina, Georgia visits

SHARE COPY LINK Lewiville High School defensive football tackle Josh Belk received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at the school, part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection tour. Belk is a Clemson University commit. The bowl will be Jan. 6 in San Antonio. Herald correspondent Steven Bowers

