Lewisville's Josh Belk lays out what he wants from South Carolina, Georgia visits

Former Clemson defensive lineman Josh Belk will take what probably will be his only visits of his new recruiting process this week when he goes to South Carolina on Wednesday and Georgia on Thursday. Belk said he will travel solo to USC, and he plans to be on the campus by around 11 a.m..
The visit will be like a trip back in time for Belk. He was heavily recruited by the Gamecocks out of Lewisville High School and has been there plenty of times.
"My crystal ball was 100 percent Carolina, closet full of Carolina stuff," said Belk who committed to Clemson in January of 2017. "I was Carolina all the way up until maybe a week or so before I committed to Clemson."
What Belk wants from this visit is a rekindling of the relationship he had with Will Muschamp and his staff from the earlier recruiting.
"The same feel that they want me, same thing that they showed me before, that they've been showing me," Belk said. "Their coaches are for their players. Me and the coaches talk a lot. I talk to Muschamp, Coach (Travaris Robinson), Coach Thompson. If it's not one it's the other. He's (Muschamp) ready for me to get down there and he'd love to coach me, the relationship still the same even though that I had went somewhere else. He said he'd love coaching me."
He also wants to check out the town again and get a look at the developments around the program.
"It's kind of like a city atmosphere. It's live all the time," he said. "With the new facilities down there, the indoor, and they had something built when I was getting recruited down there, supposed to be like a players' facility or something."
As for the Georgia visit, Belk said the Bulldogs' defensive line coach Tray Scott recruited him when he was at North Carolina and they developed a close relationship.
"It's just because he reached out to me," Belk said. "Even if I don't end up coming there, he wants me to come there and show me the facilities and talk to me."
When he left Clemson, Belk stated he wanted to be closer to his family. USC makes sense from that standpoint as it's just an hour down the road. Georgia, Tennessee and others that have contacted him are farther away from his home than Clemson. So, is Belk putting a limit on how far he's willing to travel from home this time?
"I'm not sure," he said. "It depends on what's been happening with my family. Got some things been talking about with my people and see what's the best move."
He said 15-20 schools have contacted him since his transfer went public. Of those, USC, Georgia and possibly Coastal Carolina are serious contenders.
