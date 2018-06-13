South Carolina, Clemson target Juwan Gary lays out recruiting plan

“It was a great campus and facilities and it felt like home,” Gary said of Alabama. “Avery Johnson broke it down. Him being an NBA championship person, being coach of the year and actually being a player, he knows where to take you to actually being a pro. So being with him, the assistant coaching staff, they are trying to prepare you for the next level no matter how many years it’s going to take, and he also going to try to make sure you that you can be the best basketball player out of this.”
Gary has seen Johnson and the Crimson Tide in action and likes what they do in conjunction with what he does.
“Their style of play fits me very well,” he said. “Their style of play is fast, they get out and run in transition, but at the same time they have to play defense. But coach Avery Johnson he likes to go out in more transition plays, got out there and get the ball, rebound and push it.”
Gary said he will visit Virginia Tech the end of this month and he will later take visits to Clemson and USC. He will take official visits in the fall before making his decision.
Clemson and USC remain in touch but Gary said one is more frequently in his ear than the other.
“Clemson I heard actually from yesterday or today,” he said. “South Carolina, I haven’t heard from them much anymore. Last time we talked was a couple of weeks ago, I talked to coach Bruce (Shingler) and Frank Martin.”
Gary said he doesn’t have a favorite from his final five at this point.
