Route for USC women’s basketball national championship parade announced

City officials announced the route for a parade celebrating the University of South Carolina women’s basketball national championship win.
Mayor Steve Benjamin said the parade is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Sunday at City Hall, 1737 Main St., and will end with a rally at the State House, 1100 Gervais St.
Benjamin said the parade route was finalized during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Some of the participants expected at the parade aside from the women’s basketball team include USC’s band, cheerleaders and Cocky the mascot.
The university also postponed a celebration for the team due to inclement weather, which was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon and then later that night.
USC has not announced when that celebration will be but did mention it will be announced later this week.
USC alumnus Darius Rucker is planning to host a free concert at Colonial Life Arena Wednesday to celebrate the football team’s six wins last season.
