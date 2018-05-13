South Carolina, Clemson in final seven for top in-state hoops target

South Carolina and Clemson both made the final seven for one of the top in-state basketball targets for Class of 2019.
Lower Richland forward Christian Brown has the Gamecocks and Tigers in his final schools along with UNLV, Seton, Georgia, North Carolina State and Florida. Brown is a five-star recruit and ranked No. 22 overall by 247Sports.
“Clemson and Carolina are my two favorite home schools. NC State, Georgia, Florida and UNLV head coaches have been the most persistent during their recruitment. And Seton Hall has a winning tradition,” Brown said.
Brown said he plans to visit UNLV in June and wants his to visit Florida with his mother soon.
Brown visited USC last month. Coaches from UNLV and Florida also had in-home visits with him. New Georgia coach Tom Crean also has visited Brown. Seton Hall just got in the mix when it offered him this week.
Brown played his first two years at A.C. Flora and this season at Lower Richland. He battled some injuries this year but is healthy and off to a strong start to his summer AAU season. He is playing with Upward Stars and Athletes of Tomorrow.
