Fans, Fireflies welcome Tim Tebow to Columbia

Just inside the souvenir store at Spirit Communications Park on Sunday stood a rack of gray and navy blue jerseys bearing the number 15.
Outside in the seating area and concourse, the crowd was dotted with Florida Gator and Denver Bronco jerseys also sporting No. 15, and the name that is sweeping the city of Columbia: Tebow.
Hundreds of fans showed up for the Columbia Fireflies Fan Fest on Sunday. As the team held a scheduled workout on the field, excited fans watched and waited for their chance to meet the Heisman Trophy winner who guided the University of Florida to two BCS championships.
Brannon Kelly, 35, stretched his arms out and looked down at his faded blue Florida jersey when asked why he came to Sunday’s Fan Fest.
“I’ve been a Gator fan since the day I was born,” said Kelly, who is from Florida but moved to Columbia five years ago. “He’s brought my team two national titles. I couldn’t wait to come see him. I can’t wait to see him make it to the big leagues.”
Jacquelyn Graham, 50, came from Pomaria with her two sons just to see Tebow. Despite not really being a Gators fan, Graham said she has admired Tebow since his college football days because of his devout Christian faith, and said he’s a role model for her 12-year-old son, who wants to play baseball.
“I was all over Facebook, woo-hooing,” she said of finding out he was coming to Columbia. “He’s very friendly, he’s very personable, and his No. 1 is Christ.”
Elsewhere in the park, fans sipped beer or munched on hot dogs and pretzels in the seating area while younger fans enjoyed the bouncy houses in the Kids Zone.
Tebow and the rest of the team will be available for 30 minutes after their scheduled workout to meet with fans and give autographs.
Comments