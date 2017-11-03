Bob McNair’s bad week might have just gotten worse

Bob McNair’s week just got a little longer.
A week ago, comments made by the Houston Texans owner and University of South Carolina alum referring to NFL players as “inmates” became public.
On Friday, it was reported from multiple outlets that McNair is one of several NFL team owners who will be deposed and asked to turn over all cellphone records and emails in relation to the Colin Kaepernick collusion case against the NFL.
The owners were selected for depositions based on their public statements about either Kaepernick or sideline protests during the national anthem, according to espn.com.
McNair said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.
In addition to McNair, the other owners mentioned include Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Jed York of the San Francisco 49ers, Paul Allen of the Seattle Seahawks and Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots, according to The Washington Post. The Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens among the teams from which electronic communications are being sought.
The NFL declined to comment, and neither the Texans nor McNair has issued a statement.
It has been a challenging week for McNair. After his comments were made public, creating an uproar among NFL players and the public, the 1958 USC grad issued two apologies and met with Texans players.
On Oct. 31, it was revealed fellow Gamecock alum and Texans star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wore an orange jumpsuit that looked like a prison uniform to a Halloween party. It was perceived by some as a critique of McNair’s comments.
On Thursday, Houston’s prized rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Watson was off to a record-setting start to his NFL career after leading Clemson to a national championship last season.
With the Texans in need of a quarterback, they didn’t sign Kaepernick. Instead they added T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin to the roster Friday.
Kaepernick has remained unsigned since opting out of his contract with San Francisco following last season. He began the movement of players protesting during the national anthem while with the 49ers last season.
He is being represented in his collusion grievance by Los Angeles-based attorney Mark Geragos, with support being offered by the NFL Players Association.
Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA, Kaepernick must prove that teams conspired with each other or with the league, according to The Washington Post. The fact that he remains unsigned, in comparison to players who have been signed and are on rosters, does not by itself prove collusion, under the CBA.
