A Starbucks drive-thru and QuikTrip gas station are coming to this street in Columbia

Northeast Columbia will get a new Starbucks soon on Spears Creek Church Road, near I-20.

A Starbucks cafe and a QuikTrip gas station are both scheduled to open on Spears Creek Church Road in northeast Columbia, near I-20, this fall.

The opening is one of several recent Starbucks to come to the Midlands, conveniently located for commuters. The coffee shop is a newly built, stand-alone building with a drive-thru. It is located across the street from a Shell gas station at 901 Spears Creek Church Road and is scheduled to open in the fall, according to a company spokesperson.

The QuikTrip will be located at 567 Spears Creek Church Road near Pontiac and Elgin, according to city planning commission documents. It will also open in the fall, said QuikTrip spokesperson Aisha Jefferson.

The only other Starbucks locations near the Spears Creek Church Road site are located inside a Target, a Kroger and at the Village at Sandhill Shopping Center.

Other new drive-thru Starbucks locations include Lake Murray Boulevard, convenient to I-26; Millwood Avenue, and two opening soon — on Forest Drive in the former Kings Pizza and at 2901 Rosewood Drive, which is part of development at the former Rosewood Church.

Four QuikTrips opened around the Midlands last year in the popular gas station’s first move to the area.