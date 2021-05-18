Prosecutor promises ‘justice’ in Jamal Sutherland SC jail death, seeks second opinion

Videos were released showing Jamal Sutherland’s death in a Charleston County SC jail. Screenshot

As she considers whether to bring criminal charges against two former deputies involved in the death of a mentally ill inmate, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says she will be seeking a second opinion about how Jamal Sutherland died in the Charleston County jail.

The prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday evening that she will also be seeking expert opinion and advice about use of force in a detention setting.

“All well-meaning people want justice in this case. I intend to bring justice to the Sutherland family, and to any suspects in this investigation,” Wilson said.

Pathologist Dr. J.C. Upshaw Downs originally determined that Sutherland’s cause of death was “undetermined,” and said the 31-year-old died “as a result of excited state with pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.”

Sutherland died on the morning of Jan. 5 after two Charleston County sheriff’s deputies forcibly removed him from his cell for a scheduled bond hearing. The deputies involved in the incident were detention deputy Brian Houle and detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett.

On Monday evening, more than four months after Sutherland’s death, those officers were fired.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released graphic footage May 13 showing Sutherland’s death. The release of dozens of videos came after months of mounting public pressure calling for their release.

“The video in this case is disturbing. I have lived with its sights and sounds for months,” said Wilson, who was also the prosecutor in the 2015 police shooting death of Walter Scott.

Sutherland was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Jan. 4 after an alleged fight at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center, a mental health facility where Sutherland was receiving care for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He was arrested by North Charleston Police.

During Sutherland’s encounter with the two jail officers on Jan. 5, footage shows he was sprayed twice with a chemical irritant and shocked repeatedly with a stun gun. Sutherland wailed in pain as he lay face down on the floor, at one point screaming for 34 seconds straight.

As Sutherland lay on the floor with deputies on top of him, their knees pressed into his back, Sutherland at one point can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

As medics tend to Sutherland, Houle can be heard telling medical staff members, “He got tased about probably six to eight times at least.”

“Oh my god,” a member of the medical staff responds.

“He kept fighting us through,” Houle says.

According to information provided by the sheriff’s office after the Jan. 5 death, Houle was employed with the agency since July 2016. Fickett, who could be seen kneeling on Sutherland’s back in video footage, has worked for the sheriff’s office since March 2011.

Houle and Fickett were fired by Graziano on May 17.

Facing questions about their employment during a May 14 press conference, Graziano said Houle and Fickett had been placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days after Sutherland’s death. The deputies then returned to work in desk jobs where they had no contact with the jail population, Graziano said at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.