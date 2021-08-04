How will Columbia enforce mayor’s COVID mask mandate in city schools?

On Wednesday, Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency in the city in order to mandate masks in schools. tglantz@thestate.com

Now that Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has declared a state of emergency, laying the groundwork for a mask mandate in schools, teachers, critics and the public are asking how the mayor plans to enforce it.

Benjamin said fire marshals will be dispatched to elementary and middle schools schools in the same way they enforced the city mask mandate in place last year.

The mayor said fire marshals will check in on schools and issue $100 fines for violations, but he said children or teachers won’t be fined. But administrators face fines for violations. The city also will provide masks to schools for people to wear.

“I fully expect, based on my conversations with superintendents, they will comply with our local law. We love teachers,” Benjamin said. “We will support teachers. We want to make sure teachers are able to remain healthy and safe.”

But Benjamin’s order has an obstacle, state leaders said.

As part of the state budget that took effect July 1, lawmakers included what’s called a proviso, a one-year law included in the state’s annual spending plan, prohibiting state dollars from being used to enforce mask mandates in schools.

Benjamin said his move won’t require any state dollars in order to enforce.

“There will be common sense, we will be thoughtful,” Benjamin said at a Wednesday press conference. “Obviously, we’re working with children, and that will be our goal, but there will be accountability with this.”

This story will be updated.