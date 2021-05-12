Acquitted in baker’s death, man is charged in another killing, Richland sheriff says

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a press conference in October 2018. jlee@thesunnews.com

A man who was acquitted as a teen in a high profile killing of a Columbia baker is again charged with murder in a separate shooting.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged Troy Stevenson with murder, shooting into a house and weapon possession during a violent crime, Sheriff Leon Lott said at a Wednesday news conference at the department headquarters.

On April 6 at about 2:40 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Devoe Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the intersection of Two Notch and Fontaine roads, about a mile from the sheriff’s department headquarters.

Deputies found a man who had been shot in the lower body, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

Lott said that Stevenson was the triggerman in the April 6 shooting.

This is the second time Stevenson has been implicated in a fatal shooting.

In 2013, authorities accused Stevenson of being the look-out and driver for a man and a teenager who killed Kelly Hunnewell, a baker and single mother who was working an early morning shift at a bakery on Beltline Boulevard. Stevenson had been charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

In 2018, a jury acquitted Stevenson of all the charges.

His lawyer, Aimee Zmroczek, said Stevenson “vehemently denies” the current charges.

“He continues to be a target because [Richland County Sheriff’s Department] failed to investigate,” she said. “If they had investigated, they would have found he had an alibi.”

