USC-Missouri preview: Making sense of where the Gamecocks stand

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football game against Missouri.
By
Up Next
The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the South Carolina football game against Missouri.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Missouri game details, TV info, depth chart

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 04, 2018 09:05 AM

South Carolina comes home to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC East tilt. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (2-2, 1-2)

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: The series is tied 4-4, with USC leading 4-2 since the Tigers joined the SEC

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Kris Budden, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 103/XM 191

Line: South Carolina by 2

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Temperature expected to be 86 degrees at kickoff, 89 around the time the game ends. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.



USC coach Muschamp previews challenges the Gamecock football team faces against Missouri Saturday.

By

What’s at stake

The Gamecocks are suddenly in a bad situation, sitting at 1-2 in the SEC and staring at five conference games in six weeks. Missouri is no pushover, and Texas A&M, Florida and Ole Miss aren’t either.

There’s also the question of if quarterback Jake Bentley will play after suffering a knee injury against UK. Teammates said he was varying degrees of limited in practice on Tuesday and Will Muschamp called him probable.

If Missouri adds another road win, it’ll have the Tigers at 4-1. With Tennessee and Arkansas still on the schedule, that would mean an almost guaranteed bowl for Barry Odom’s third season.

USC coach Will Muschamp describes Michael Scarnecchia's contributions to the game

By

The teams, by the numbers



USC

MIZ

Points/Game

28.2

40.0

Opp. Points/Game

23.5

26.8

Yds. Rushing/Game

179.5

193.0

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

171.0

102.2

Yds. Pass/Game

257.5

347.0

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

159.5

293.8

Avg. Yds./Game

437.0

540.0

Opp. Total Yds/Game

330.5

396.0

USC coach Will Muschamp's response when questioned about his 'spirited' players.

By

South Carolina players to watch

1. USC quarterback Jake Bentley is now a question mark with a nagging knee injury. A lot swings on his status and him improving his play. For the season, he’s got 928 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

2. Top South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has yet to get things going this season, outside a 58-yard catch-and-run against Kentucky. For the season, he has 22 catches for 206 yards and a pair of scores.

3. Senior safety Steven Montac has had an up-and-down start at a leader of USC’s defensive backfield. The group will be tested by Drew Lock and Missouri’s vertical passing game. This season, Montac has 20 tackles and three pass break-ups on the season.

USC head coach Will Muschamp said his defense is at a "bare minimum" during his weekly press conference leading into the Missouri game.

By

Vanderbilt players to watch

1. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock sits ninth nationally with 320.8 passing yards per game. A candidate to be the No. 1 pick in draft, Lock is 1-2 against the Gamecocks in his career with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s secondary is thinning as safeties Jamyest Williams and J.T. Ibe went down with injuries at Kentucky.

2. When healthy, Mizzou receiver Emanuel Hall is as good a downfield threat as any in the SEC. The senior is second in the league in yards per catch -- 23.9. A combination of a groin injury and Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker made Hall invisible against the Bulldogs in Missouri’s last game as he was held catch-less. Coming off a bye week, Hall should be itching for a bounce-back performance.

3. With Hall out, Lock still threw 48 times in the Georgia loss. His favorite target was tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The All-SEC performer caught nine passes for 81 yards against the Bulldogs. He leads the Tigers with 23 grabs this season.

South Carolina football senior offensive lineman Blake Camper says the Gamecocks are staying calm and collected heading into a crucial matchup with Missouri despite outside worries about the momentum of USC's season.

By

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

Chavis Dawkins

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Blake Camper

Dylan Wonnum

OG

Zack Bailey

Eric Douglas

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

Dakereon Joyner

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

OR Mon Denson

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

K.C. Crosby

Kiel Pollard

Defense

DE

Bryson Allen-Williams

Brad Johnson

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Eldridge Thompson

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Daniel Fennell

Bryson Allen-Williams

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

Jamyest Williams

S

J.T. Ibe

Nick Harvey

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Parker White

Will Tommie

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report

