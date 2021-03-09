He was Ridge View’s first QB when the school opened. Now he’ll be head coach

Derek Howard was part of the beginning of the Ridge View High School football program. Now he will be part of the team’s future.

The former Ridge View quarterback will be the school’s new football coach. The move was approved at Tuesday’s Richland 2 school board meeting. A press conference will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. A meet and greet with parents is scheduled for Thursday.

Howard told his Wilson players during a meeting Tuesday night.

Howard replaces Perry Parks, who left last month to become the receivers coach at UNC Charlotte. Parks had been at Ridge View the past six seasons.

Howard was the starting quarterback at Ridge View when it opened in 1995 under coach Kirk Burnett. He played at Ridge View from 1995-97 and in college at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Howard has been the head coach at Wilson High School in Florence the past four seasons while still living in Columbia. The Tigers went 25-18 under Howard, including a 9-3 mark and a second-round trip to the Class 4A playoffs in 2019. Wilson made the playoffs in three of Howard’s four seasons.

Before Wilson, Howard spent five seasons as an assistant at Ridge View and was the team’s offensive coordinator. The Blazers’ offense averaged 31.3 points a game in Howard’s final season and advanced to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Ridge View moved up to Class 5A last season and made the playoffs in the COVID-shortened year after going 5-2. The Blazers lost in the first round to Upper State champion T.L. Hanna 28-20.

Ridge View has made the playoffs five of the last six seasons and made it to the Class 4A Upper State championship game in 2019.

Howard is walking into a good situation. The Blazers lose several key players from last year but return quarterback Andre Washington, offensive lineman Tray Franklin, defensive end Antonio Gaines and linebacker Miquel Mason among others. Ridge View also will have an on-campus stadium to host all of its games and a new weight room.

The new stadiums at Ridge View and Richland Northeast and upgrades are part of the $467 million approved in the 2019 bond referendum, which will fund construction, maintenance and improvement of the district’s schools. Some of the improvements include new roofs, new stadiums, weight rooms, new buses, HVAC replacements and, in some cases, new schools.

Howard will be the sixth new football coach in the Midlands for next season. Two more schools, Eau Claire and C.A. Johnson, have to fill openings.

Midlands football coaching openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — Stephen Cagle

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — Walt Wilson

Northside Christian — Stacy Bell — Dean Howell

Ridge View — Perry Parks — Derek Howard

Eau Claire — Michael Kelly — TBA

CA Johnson — Walt Wilson — TBA