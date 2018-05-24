What Josh Belk heard from Will Muschamp on his USC visit Wednesday

Clemson defensive line Transfer Josh Belk spent about two hours at South Carolina on Wednesday, and most of that time was with Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp. Belk said he arrived on campus around Noon and talked extensively with Muschamp about his potential place in the program.
"It was like, the relationship hasn't changed," Belk said. "They still welcomed me in like it was the beginning of the recruiting process. Just talked to Coach Muschamp and he showed me the new facility they are building and told me about how I can help the team out and how good of a player I can be."
Belk said he was flattered by Muschamp's approach to him this time around.
"I was like coach, I appreciate ya'll still being there for me, welcoming in, like nothing happened, like I didn't take a different route," Belk said.
He said he also met with strength coach Jeff Dillman while on the visit. And he's in regular phone contact with defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
Belk will head to Georgia on Thursday morning leaving his home around 7:30 a.m. He will be joined on the visit by his employer and his attorney. At this point, he said he's still not ready to make the call on his destination.
"I don't really know yet. I try to take it one day at a time. Kind of let God handle it," Belk said. "I mean, Carolina been up there with the distance situation and all that. I'm still kind of praying and talking to my family about it."
Several more schools, including Virginia, reached out to Belk on Wednesday. He estimates he's heard from 25 schools since announcing his transfer including several junior colleges where he could play this season. That does not appear to be route he's interested in pursuing at this point.
