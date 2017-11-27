When will The Fresh Market open in Lexington?

The doors may be boarded up (literally) at The Fresh Market location in the Hobby Lobby-anchored Lexington Marketplace on Sunset Boulevard but the upscale grocery store is still on its way.
However, according to a statement issued by The Fresh Market to a media inquiry from The State, the Greensboro, N.C.-based gourmet supermarket chain does not discuss specific opening dates or a projected time frame for openings until the project is fully completed:
“In order to provide more flexibility in developing the company’s long-term growth strategy, The Fresh Market has re-evaluated the timing of its new store opening announcements,” the statement reads. “The Fresh Market is continuously reviewing its investment priorities, which often results in shifting opening dates. As such, the company does not plan on projecting or speculating on specific store opening timing prior to construction start.”
According to Columbia Development which is responsible for development of the Lexington Marketplace shopping center, however, The Fresh Market is currently expected to open in Spring 2018.
Hobby Lobby opened in the center on Sept. 11; Tijuana Flats Tex Mex opened there Oct. 20.
Other Lexington Marketplace tenants on the way include MOD Pizza and cosmetics chain Ulta. Charleston-based ladies clothing and accessories boutique Aiden Lane opened in the center this fall.
The Fresh Market has two other Columbia area locations -- one on Forest Drive in Trenholm Plaza; the other on Two Notch Road.
